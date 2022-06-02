Gold price fades bounce off fortnight low around $1,850 as traders await US ADP, NFP

- Gold Price struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a two-week low.
- XAUUSD stays on bear’s radar unless crossing $1,915, multiple EMAs to test bulls before that.
- Treasury yields’ retreat probes US dollar bulls ahead of key data points, market sentiment dwindles.
Gold Price lacks upside momentum, despite bouncing off a two-week low the previous day, ahead of the key US employment data. In doing so, XAUUSD takes clues from sluggish markets, while also failing to cheer softer US Treasury yields and the US dollar retreat, amid mixed concerns.
US ADP, NFP to decorate calendar, Fedspeak eyed as well
To break the current deadlock, gold traders eagerly await monthly prints of the US ADP Employment Change, as well as Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for May, up for publishing on Thursday and Friday respectively. The data gains major attention amid the Fed’s latest hawkish commentary and recently upbeat US statistics that renewed calls for the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes. Should the scheduled figures match upbeat forecasts, the US Treasury yields and the US dollar’s anticipated recovery could weigh on the precious metal prices.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD in search of a clear direction, awaits NFP
Recession woes keep Gold Price heavy
Recession woes
Global markets remain dicey on Thursday after Fed’s Beige Book, as well as comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, renewed growth fears. Fed’s Beige book raised concerns over economic growth in the US as the majority of districts indicated slight or modest growth while most informed of continued price rises. Also, three districts, out of 12, expressed concerns about a US recession. On the same line were comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard also raised concerns about the US recession as he repeated that a pace of 50 bps hike per meeting is a “good plan” for now. However, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin mentioned, “You can't find a recession in the data or actions of business execs,'' speaking on Fox Business, which in turn tests the bullion bears.
Firmer US data raise doubts about the recession fears but the same increase the odds of the Fed’s aggression in rate hikes and weighs on market sentiment, as well as gold prices. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April rose to 56.1 versus the 54.5 expected and the 55.4 prior. Further, the US JOLTs Job Openings eased below 11.8 prior readings but matched 11.4 market forecasts.
Recession fears and upbeat US data join hawkish Fedspeak to underpin firmer Treasury yields, which in turn play a crucial part in challenging Gold Price. That said, the recent retreat of the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields, down 1.4 basis points (bps) to 2.91%, fail to please equity buyers amid recession woes.
Headlines concerning China, suggesting a fresh trade war also weigh on the precious metal prices due to the dragon nation’s status as one of the world’s top gold consumers. It’s worth noting that Beijing’s economic hardships also raise questions over the global growth as it is the world’s second-largest economy. Reuters’ news suggesting the US readiness to implement a ban on Xinjiang goods also roil the mood in major markets. Further, comments from China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, hint at no relief to Aussie business houses from Beijing’s ban despite the change in government.
Additionally, geopolitical fears surrounding Russia also weigh on the market sentiment and the bullion prices as the hawkish Fed lures safe-haven flows towards the US dollar. Recently, Moscow’s tough fight in Donbas spread pessimism.
Gold Price technical outlook
Gold Price again looks to poke the 200-day EMA level surrounding $1,856 as firmer RSI and bullish MACD signals favor the previous day’s rebound.
However, any further upside past $1,856 will need validation from a confluence of the 100-day EMA and the 50-day EMA near $1,876.
Should buyers manage to cross the $1,876 hurdle, a downward sloping resistance line from March, near $1,915 will be important to watch.
Alternatively, multiple supports around $1,810 and the $1,800 threshold will challenge the XAUUSD bears.
Gold Price signals rebound
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0700 amid improving mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0700, picking up fresh bids on improving market mood. The US dollar eases amid the return of risk appetite, as investors assess the Fed tightening expectations ahead of the key US jobs data. Eurozone PPI awaited as well.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2500 as dollar pulls back ahead of US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2500, underpinned by the renewed US dollar weakness amid a minor recovery in risk sentiment. The UK national holiday-led thinner liquidity aids the upside in cable. Focus shifts to the US ADP Employment data.
Gold price fades bounce off fortnight low around $1,850 as traders await US ADP, NFP
Gold Price struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a two-week low. XAUUSD stays on bear’s radar unless crossing $1,915, multiple EMAs to test bulls before that.
Smart money accumulation signals a 60% upswing for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price continues to coil up as it trades every single day. After reaching a critical point, the momentum will collapse to one side, resulting in a breakout.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!