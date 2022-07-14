- Gold price dropped to a fresh 11-month low during the early North American session.
- The USD shot to a nearly two-decade high and continued exerting downward pressure.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, rising US bond yields contributed to the intraday selling.
- Recession fears, the risk-off mood failed to impress bulls or lend support to the metal.
Gold price struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish recovery move from the $1,707 area and came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday. The intraday downfall extended through the early North American session and dragged the XAUUSD to its lowest level since August 2021, with bears still awaiting a sustained break below the $1,700 mark.
Gold price pressured by sustained USD buying
The US dollar resumed its relentless rise and shot to a fresh two-decade high amid the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. A stronger USD was seen as a key factor that exerted heavy downward pressure on the dollar-denominated gold. The US Labor Department reported that the headline US CPI accelerated to 9.1% in June - the highest level since November 1981. The data sealed the case for another supersized Fed rate hike move and continued underpinning the buck.
Also Read: Gold Price Forecast: For how long can XAUUSD defend $1,700?
Elevated bond yields further weighed on XAUUSD
The US Treasury bond yields moved higher after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that everything is in play to curb the persistent rise in inflationary pressures. The markets were quick to react and started pricing in the possibility of a historic 100 bps rate hike later this month and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back closer to the 3.0% threshold. Elevated US Treasury bond yields further contributed to driving flows away from the non-yielding gold.
Stronger PPI print validated hawkish Fed expectations
Thursday's release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), which surpassed expectations by a big margin, reaffirmed hawkish Fed expectations. Data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the gauge for final demand goods accelerated to 11.3% on a yearly basis in June as against consensus estimates pointing to a modest downtick to 10.7% from 10.9% in May. This, to a larger extent, helped offset a rise in the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims to the highest level since November 2021.
US PPI historic chart
Recession fears failed to lend any support
Even the worsening global economic outlook failed to impress bulls or lend support to the safe-haven gold. Investors remain concerned that rapidly rising higher borrowing costs, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China would pose to global economic growth. In fact, Bank of America economists forecast a “mild recession” in the US this year. This continued taking its toll on the risk sentiment, which was evident from an extended selloff in the equity markets.
Gold price technical outlook
Gold price, for now, has managed to hold above the $1,700 mark to lend some support, which if broken decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The XAUUSD could then accelerate the downfall towards testing September 2021 low, around the $1,787-$1,786 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 2021 yearly low, near the $1,677-$1,676 area.
On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the $1,745 region, now seems to act as an immediate strong barrier ahead of the $1,749-$1,752 supply zone. Sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering move towards the $1,767-$1,770 strong horizontal support breakpoint, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the $1,800 round-figure mark.
Gold Price: Can gold prices hold above $1,700?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD recovers from multi-decade lows toward parity
EURUSD has staged an upward correction toward parity after having touched its weakest level in nearly 20 years at 0.9952 earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes suffering heavy losses, however, the pair finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum.
GBP/USD stays below 1.1800 amid risk aversion
GBPUSD has recovered modestly from the 28-month low it touched at 1.1760 but failed to reclaim 1.1800. The dollar preserves its strength as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets during the American trading hours.
Gold tests $1,700 as US yields push higher
Gold plunged to its weakest level in nearly a year on Thursday and was last seen testing $1,700. Following the stronger-than-expected PPI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 2% on the day, weighing heavily on XAUUSD.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!