Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady around $1,960 as traders await US CPI

- Gold price attracts some buyers on Tuesday and draws support from a softer US Dollar.
- Bets for a pause in the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle weigh on the US bond yields and the buck.
- Economic woes further lend support to the XAU/USD ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, for the first day in the previous three, and sticks to a mildly positive tone heading into the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,960 region, up over 0.20% for the day, though lacks follow-through buying and remains well within a familiar trading range held over the past three weeks or so.
Renewed US Dollar selling benefits Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and comes under fresh selling pressure in the wake of expectations for an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) year-long policy tightening cycle. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. It is worth recalling that the markets are pricing in a greater chance that the US central bank will keep interest rates on hold at the end of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday. The bets were lifted by the recent dovish rhetoric by several Fed officials, which leads to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to undermine the Greenback.
Uncertainty over Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path caps gains
That said, surprise rate hikes by other major central banks - the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) - last week suggest that the fight against inflation is not over yet. Moreover, inflation in the United States (US) is still trending above the 2% target, which, along with a robust labor market, supports prospects for further tightening by the Fed. In fact, the CME FedWatch tool point to a 20% chance of another 25 basis point (bps) lift-off at the July FOMC meeting. Adding to this, rising bets for additional rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) contribute to capping gains for the non-yielding Gold price. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key macro data/event risks.
Economic woes to limit losses for XAU/USD ahead of key data/event risks
A rather busy week kicks off the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. A stronger US Consumer Price Index (CPI) print would revive hopes for a more hawkish Fed, which is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Wednesday. This will be followed by the ECB meeting on Thursday and the BoJ monetary policy update on Friday. The latter is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy, while the ECB is set to hike its benchmark rates by 25 bps. In the meantime, worries about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China, might continue to benefit the safe-haven Gold price and help limit any meaningful downside, warranting some caution for aggressive traders.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near Friday's swing high, around the $1,973 region. This is followed by the $1,983-$1,985 supply zone, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move and lift the Gold price to the $2,000 psychological mark. The XAU/USD could extend the upward trajectory and eventually climb to the next relevant hurdle near the $2,010-$2,012 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide might continue to attract fresh buyers and find decent support near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged around the $1,942-$1,941 area. A convincing break below will make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $1,900 mark. Some follow-through selling will expose the very important 200-day SMA, around the $1,842 area, with some intermediate support near the $1,876-$1,875 horizontal zone.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1959.63
|Today Daily Change
|1.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1957.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1962.01
|Daily SMA50
|1989.95
|Daily SMA100
|1941.51
|Daily SMA200
|1842.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1967.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|1938.15
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1956.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1960.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1949.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1940.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1931.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1966.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1975.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1984.64
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.