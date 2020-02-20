Gold Price Analysis: Yellow metal hits record high in Euro terms

- Gold hits record high in EUR terms, surges 10% on a year-to-date basis.
- Daily chart RSI has violated the bearish divergence.
A combination of gold price rally in the US dollar terms and a sell-off in EUR/USD has pushed the yellow metal to record highs in the single currency terms.
XAU/EUR or gold in EUR terms is currently trading at 1,490 per Oz, having hit a lifetime high of 1,494 during the overnight trade.
Gold rose to a fresh seven-year high of $1,613 earlier today, taking the cumulative year-to-date gains to over 5%. Notably, prices have risen by more than 4 percent from $1,547 to above $1,600 over the last two weeks on coronavirus fears and the resulting haven demand.
Meanwhile, EUR/USD fell to multi-year lows below 1.08 on Wednesday, having topped out at 1.1240 at the end of December.
As a result, XAU/EUR has gained more than 10 percent so far this year. The daily chart relative strength index (RSI) is reporting overbought conditions with an above-70 print. The price chart, however, is showing no signs of buyer exhaustion. The rally, therefore, could continue.
In fact, the RSI has risen past a descending trendline, invalidating the bearish divergence confirmed at the end of January. A failed bearish divergence is a powerful bullish signal.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears breach 0.6650 amid China rate cut, fresh 11-year lows
AUD/USD extends the decline and hits fresh decade lows below the midpoint of the 0.66 handle despite the PBOC rate cut, as mixed Australian jobs data continue to dent the sentiment around the Aussie.
USD/JPY stalls correction from nine-month tops, steadies around 111.30
USD/JPY holds steady around 111.30 amid a risk-on rally seen in the Asian equities. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months of 111.60 on Wednesday amid fading China coronavirus fears amid cautiously optimistic FOMC minutes.
China’s NHC reports 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 114 new deaths
According to the latest report published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday, 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported on the mainland on Feb 19 vs. 1,749 on Feb 18.
Yellow metal hits record high in Euro terms
A combination of gold price rally in the US dollar terms and a sell-off in EUR/USD has pushed the yellow metal to record highs in the single currency terms. XAU/EUR or gold in EUR terms is currently trading at 1,490 per Oz, having hit a lifetime high of 1,494 during the overnight trade.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.