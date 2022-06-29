- Gold reversed an intraday dip and climbed back closer to the $1,835 level.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support.
- The dismal US Q1 GDP print added to recession fears and further benefitted the safe-haven metal.
- Hawkish Fed expectations turned out to be the only factor that capped gains for the XAUUSD.
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,812 region, or a two-week low touched earlier this Wednesday and rallied to a fresh daily high during the early North American session. The XAUUSD was last seen trading just below the $1,835 level, up over 0.65% for the day.
Uncertainty over the pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve dragged the US Treasury bond yields lower withdrawing support for the US dollar to capitalize on its modest intraday gains. This, along with growing recession fears, acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven gold.
Investors remain concerned that a more aggressive move by major central banks would pose challenges to the global economic recovery. The worries were further fueled by a downward revision of the US Q1 GDP, showing that the economy contracted by 1.6% against the 1.5% estimated.
That said, the overnight hawkish comments by New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco’s Mary Daly lifted bets for a faster policy tightening. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US economy is in strong shape and is well-positioned to handle tighter policy.
Speaking at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Powell added that his aim is to have growth moderate and that there are pathways, though they have gotten narrower, to get back to 2% inflation with a strong labor market. This was seen as the only factor capping gains for the non-yielding gold.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the very important 200-day SMA favours bearish traders. Hence, any subsequent move could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly, warranting caution for bulls.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1830.09
|Today Daily Change
|10.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1820
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.5
|Daily SMA50
|1855.57
|Daily SMA100
|1892.07
|Daily SMA200
|1844.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1829.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1818.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1822.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1825.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1815.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1811.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1826.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1833.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
