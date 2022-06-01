- Gold edged lower for the second straight day and dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday.
- Rising US bond yields continued lending support to the USD and drove flows away from the XAUUSD.
- The worsening global economic outlook could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Gold witnessed some selling for the second successive day and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,830-$1,829 region during the early part of trading on Wednesday. The US dollar built on the previous day's solid rebound from over a one-month low and gained some follow-through traction amid rising US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Speaking at an event in Frankfurt on Monday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller backed a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a nearly two-week high, which continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and contributed to driving flows away from the non-yielding gold. Apart from this, the downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling following the overnight beak below the very important 200-day SMA.
That said, the worsening global economic outlook offered some support to the safe-haven gold. Investors remain worried that central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth. The XAUUSD, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation, could further benefit from concerns that the global supply chain disruption would push consumer prices even higher. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and before positioning for any further depreciating move for the metal.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ISM manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to gold. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities. The focus, however, would remain on the closely watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP, scheduled for release on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1833.78
|Today Daily Change
|-3.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1837.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1846.82
|Daily SMA50
|1897.41
|Daily SMA100
|1887.86
|Daily SMA200
|1840.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1835.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1843.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1848.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1821.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1807.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.0750 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0750, having found support at 1.0700. The US dollar pares gains amid the return of risk-on flows. Inflation-linked growth concerns and geopolitical tensions may continue underpinning the safe-haven dollar ahead of US ISM.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 ahead of UK/ US data
GBP/USD is battling 1.2600, erasing early losses amid an improvement in risk sentiment, which caps the US dollar gains. The UK political and Brexit concerns combined with the BOE’s dilemma will likely keep the further upside elusive. US/ UK data in focus.
Gold hangs near two-week low, around $1,830 area amid stronger USD
Gold witnessed some selling for the second successive day and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,830-$1,829 region during the early part of trading on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu burn rate plummets with Ryoshi disappearance, SHIB could crash like Terra’s LUNA
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coin's burn rate took a hit after the mysterious disappearance of SHIB founder Ryoshi. Experts at Finder believe that could crash like Terra, as the project lacks usability.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!