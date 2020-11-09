Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s sell-off finds support at the $1,850 level

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • XAU/USD sells off more than $100 to hit $1,850 low
  • Gold plummets on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine 
  • XAU/USD's decline has been contained at mid-term lows.

Gold futures have plunged beyond $100 on Monday, to find support at $1,850 where the yellow metal has managed to stage a mild recovery attempt and return to $1,865 area.

XAU/USD has stager its sharpest sell-off in seven years after the drugmaker Pfizer announced that the first analyses of its coronavirus vaccine show that it is 90% effective. The better than expected success level has boosted risk appetite, sending equity markets and US Treasury Bond yields surging.

XAU/USD finds support at $1,850 mid-term lows

Bullion’s slump from session highs at $1,960 has been contained at $1,850 (later-September lows).  A successful breach of that level would open the path towards $1,795 (mid-July lows) and finally $1,760, the 50% Fibonacci Retracement of the March – July rally.

On the upside, bullish reactions are likely to find resistance between  $1,900 and $1,910 psychological level and the confluence of the 50 and 100-day SMAS. Once above here, bearish pressure would ease and gold prices might attempt a retest of $1,960 (intra-day high) and $1,995 (September 1 high).

XAU/USD daily chart

XAUUSD Daily Chart

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1866.82
Today Daily Change -85.58
Today Daily Change % -4.38
Today daily open 1952.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1905.36
Daily SMA50 1913.73
Daily SMA100 1899.24
Daily SMA200 1778.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1960.4
Previous Daily Low 1935.7
Previous Weekly High 1960.4
Previous Weekly Low 1873.52
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1950.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1945.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1938.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 1924.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 1913.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 1963.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 1988

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

