Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s sell-off finds support at the $1,850 level

- XAU/USD sells off more than $100 to hit $1,850 low
- Gold plummets on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine
- XAU/USD's decline has been contained at mid-term lows.
Gold futures have plunged beyond $100 on Monday, to find support at $1,850 where the yellow metal has managed to stage a mild recovery attempt and return to $1,865 area.
XAU/USD has stager its sharpest sell-off in seven years after the drugmaker Pfizer announced that the first analyses of its coronavirus vaccine show that it is 90% effective. The better than expected success level has boosted risk appetite, sending equity markets and US Treasury Bond yields surging.
XAU/USD finds support at $1,850 mid-term lows
Bullion’s slump from session highs at $1,960 has been contained at $1,850 (later-September lows). A successful breach of that level would open the path towards $1,795 (mid-July lows) and finally $1,760, the 50% Fibonacci Retracement of the March – July rally.
On the upside, bullish reactions are likely to find resistance between $1,900 and $1,910 psychological level and the confluence of the 50 and 100-day SMAS. Once above here, bearish pressure would ease and gold prices might attempt a retest of $1,960 (intra-day high) and $1,995 (September 1 high).
XAU/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1866.82
|Today Daily Change
|-85.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.38
|Today daily open
|1952.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1905.36
|Daily SMA50
|1913.73
|Daily SMA100
|1899.24
|Daily SMA200
|1778.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1935.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1950.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1945.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1938.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1924.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1913.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1963.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1988
