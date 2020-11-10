Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart.
  • Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone.
  • A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.

Having failed to find acceptance above $1890 over the last hours, Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its recovery from Monday’s six-week low of $1850.

The latest turn to the south can be attributed to the bearish crossover spotted on the hourly chart. The 50-hourly moving average (HMA) has pierced through the 21-DMA from above, warranting some caution for the metal’s rebound.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat and remains in the bearish territory, adding credence to the dwindling recovery momentum.

Therefore, the earlier 21-HMA resistance now support at $1872 could offer immediate support, below which the key $1850-49 support could be put at risk. That level is the confluence of the November 9 low and September 28 low.

Alternatively, recapturing $1900 is needed to reviving the recovery. A break above the latter could expose the horizontal 200-HMA resistance at $1902.

Gold: Hourly chart

Gold: Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1885.85
Today Daily Change 21.12
Today Daily Change % 1.13
Today daily open 1865.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1902.5
Daily SMA50 1911.69
Daily SMA100 1900.34
Daily SMA200 1780.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1965.58
Previous Daily Low 1850.56
Previous Weekly High 1960.4
Previous Weekly Low 1873.52
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1894.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1921.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1822.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1778.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 1707.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 1937.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 2008.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 2052.31

 


 

