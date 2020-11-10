Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

- Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart.
- Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone.
- A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Having failed to find acceptance above $1890 over the last hours, Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its recovery from Monday’s six-week low of $1850.
The latest turn to the south can be attributed to the bearish crossover spotted on the hourly chart. The 50-hourly moving average (HMA) has pierced through the 21-DMA from above, warranting some caution for the metal’s rebound.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat and remains in the bearish territory, adding credence to the dwindling recovery momentum.
Therefore, the earlier 21-HMA resistance now support at $1872 could offer immediate support, below which the key $1850-49 support could be put at risk. That level is the confluence of the November 9 low and September 28 low.
Alternatively, recapturing $1900 is needed to reviving the recovery. A break above the latter could expose the horizontal 200-HMA resistance at $1902.
Gold: Hourly chart
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1885.85
|Today Daily Change
|21.12
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|1865.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1902.5
|Daily SMA50
|1911.69
|Daily SMA100
|1900.34
|Daily SMA200
|1780.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1965.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1850.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1894.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1921.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1822.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1778.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1707.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1937.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2008.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2052.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
