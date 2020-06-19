Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s range trade intact around $1725, Powell eyed

XAU bulls and bears struggle to gain control amid tepid risk tone.

USD keeps reign broadly amid coronavirus second-wave fears.

All eyes on global market sentiment and Powell’s speech.

Following a volatile Thursday’s trading session, Gold (XAU/USD) extends its overnight range play into Asia around the 1725 level amid fragile market sentiment.

Fears over the coronavirus resurgence continue to persist in Asia, with an uptick in Beijing’s new infections raising doubts over the ‘under control’ situation, as touted by the Chinese official on Thursday. Therefore, the downside in the yellow metal remains capped near 1720 levels.

Meanwhile, the positive tone seen in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures challenges the bulls’ commitment on its way north, which keeps the further upside elusive.

Gold prices lack a clear directional bias as markets remain divided between the fears over the second wave of the virus and optimism over the global economic recovery, as reflected by the recent rally in stocks.

However, from a broader perspective, the bullish bias remains for the metal as long as it holds above the $1700 mark. The precious metal fell sharply on Thursday after reaching as high as 1737 following a drop in the US jobless claims and reports from Beijing that they have brought the outbreak under control.

Markets now look forward to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair J. Powell’s speech amid lack of significant US economic news. The virus stats from the US will continue to have a major bearing on the global markets, eventually impacting the safe-haven, gold.

Gold: Technical levels to consider

Bulls extend their struggle to takeout the 1730 barrier. A sustained breakthrough the latter could open doors for the horizontal resistance near 1735. To the downside, the next support is seen at 1720, below which Wednesday’s low of 1712.76 could be tested.

Gold additional levels