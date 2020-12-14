Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,830 amid mixed clues, mild risk-on

- Gold prices seesaw while consolidating Monday’s losses.
- US election results put Joe Biden on the driver’s seat, American Congress inches closer to the covid stimulus.
- Virus resurgence battle vaccine hopes, mixed headlines on Brexit add to the traders’ confusion.
- S&P 500 Futures rise 0.10% after mixed closing of Wall Street benchmarks.
Gold eases from $1,830 to $1,828.30 during the early Asian trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in two weeks the previous day before bouncing off $1,819. While challenges to the risks probe the bullion buyers from cheering the US dollar weakness, the recent headlines have been mixed and confuse the traders, which in turn portray no major moves or a volatile session off-late.
US election results add to the long watch-list…
US President-elect Joe Biden recently won Electoral College and claimed his victory over the current President Donald Trump by securing over 270 votes needed. While the news suggests more stimulus and market optimism, it was widely anticipated.
Elsewhere, the fears of the new variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19), highlighted by the UK, joins fresh local lockdowns in the US and Europe. London and Ireland are also inching closer to the strictest activity restrictions amid the virus resurgence. Though, the mood couldn’t be spoiled much as the vaccines have arrived in the US, Canada and the UK.
It’s worth mentioning that the uncertainty over Brexit, as well as US covid stimulus, adds a burden onto the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain mildly bid while Australia’s ASX 200 drop 0.15% by press time.
Moving on, China’s November’s data dump can offer immediate directions. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts and the pre-Fed cautious trading is likely to prevail.
Technical analysis
A sustained downside break of 10-day SMA, currently near $1,842, directs gold prices towards the late-November highs around $1,818/17 before challenging the $1,800 threshold and the previous month’s low of $1,764.60. Meanwhile, the 50-day SMA level of $1,873 becomes a tough nut to crack for gold buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1828.31
|Today Daily Change
|-11.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60%
|Today daily open
|1839.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1838.62
|Daily SMA50
|1874.97
|Daily SMA100
|1910.26
|Daily SMA200
|1809.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1847.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1824.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1838.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1833.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1813.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1802.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1850.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1860.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.