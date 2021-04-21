Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,800 as mixed clues probe two-month high

- Gold consolidates the heaviest gains in a week inside a small trading range.
- Updates concerning the covid, geopolitics test BOC-led bulls amid a quiet Asian session.
- All eyes on the ECB, risk catalysts while US, Aussie data may offer intermediate moves.
Gold prices seesaw around $1,794, after rising to the highest since February 25, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal rose for the second consecutive day, recently struggling, during Wednesday’s rise to the multi-day top. The Bank of Canada’s (BOC) tapering gained the bull’s attention but recent challenges to the risk, mainly from the coronavirus (COVID-19), geopolitics and fiscal fronts test the upside ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
Market optimism has a bumpy road ahead…
Although the BOC’s 25% reduction in the weekly bond purchases wooed traders on Wednesday, it couldn’t be considered an early signal for other major central banks like the Fed and the ECB. The reason could be spotted from the different economic matrix and the size of the catalysts weighing the move.
Also, worsening covid conditions in Asia join recent geopolitical and trade jitters concerning the US, China, Australia and Russia to test the risk-on mood. Furthermore, the deadlock over the US infrastructure spending bill and doubts relating to the need for a third jab, not to forget the pre-ECB cautious mood, offer extra filters to the market sentiment.
Read: Fresh Aussie-China tussle, US infrastructure spending bill talks and covid woes can weigh on sentiment
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures part ways from the Wall Street benchmarks while beginning Thursday on soft footing.
Moving on, traders will pay attention to the ECB’s press conference for fresh impulse as the bloc’s central bank isn’t expected to offer any change in the key rates and bond purchases. Also important on the economic calendar will be the US weekly Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Existing Home Sales figures. Above all, risk catalysts and earnings should be followed closely for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
The first daily closing beyond 100-day EMA, around $1,788 by the press time, since January enables gold buyers to cross the $1,800 immediate hurdle and aim for late February tops near $1,817. It should, additionally, be noted that 200-day EMA near $1,793 can offer adjacent support during the pullback moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1793.94
|Today Daily Change
|15.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85%
|Today daily open
|1778.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1738.37
|Daily SMA50
|1750.35
|Daily SMA100
|1804.76
|Daily SMA200
|1857.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1780.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1763.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1774.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1770.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1768.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1757.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1751.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1784.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1791.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
