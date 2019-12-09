Gold price analysis: XAU/USD under pressure near four-month lows, trades below $1465/oz

Gold remains under pressure at the start of the week.

Bears are likely eying the 1455/50 price zone.

Gold daily chart

Gold remains under bearish pressure near four-month lows below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs.

Gold four-hour chart

The metal is weakening below the main SMAs. The sellers will likely try to extend the bear move towards the 1455/50 zone and potentially to the 1440 lebel on the way down. Resistance is seen at the 1465 and 1472 price levels.

Additional key levels