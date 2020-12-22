Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns positive, climbs to $1880 level

- Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1867-66 region and turned positive in the last hour.
- Sliding US bond yields, approval of US stimulus package extended some support to the metal.
- COVID-19 jitters, stronger US GDP print benefitted the USD and might cap gains for XAU/USD.
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1867-66 region and might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1879-80 region, up around 0.10% for the day.
The discovery of a new coronavirus strain and the imposition of strict lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK continue benefitting the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency status. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
The USD stood tall after the US GDP print for the third quarter was revised higher to show that the economy expanded by 33.4% annualized pace as against 33.1% estimated. That said, the approval of a long-awaited US stimulus package kept a lid on any further gains for the greenback.
The US Congress passed a long-awaited $892 billion coronavirus aid package on Monday, alongside a $1.4 trillion measure to keep the government funded for another year. The bill is now under review by the Senate and will become law once passed and signed by the US President Donald Trump.
Adding to this, a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields assisted the non-yielding yellow metal to attract some buying. It, however, remains to be seen if the commodity is able to capitalize on the move or continue with its struggle to find acceptance above the $1900 mark.
Tuesday's US economic docket also features the release of Richmond Manufacturing Index, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Existing Home Sales. The data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus as the focus remains on developments surrounding coronavirus saga.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1880.2
|Today Daily Change
|4.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1875.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1837.29
|Daily SMA50
|1870.23
|Daily SMA100
|1904.33
|Daily SMA200
|1816.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1906.87
|Previous Daily Low
|1855.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1896.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1819.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1887.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1827.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1800.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1903.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1930.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1954.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.2250 amid better market mood, ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.2250 as markets recover from the covid strain news and the safe-haven dollar retreats. US fiscal stimulus cheers markets and America's final GDP beat estimates with 33.4%.
XAU/USD turns positive, climbs to $1880 level
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1867-66 region and might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1879-80 region, up around 0.10% for the day.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.