Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains

Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.

Democrats' win in both Senate races in Georgia paved the way for more fiscal stimulus, and the precious metal's price advanced on prospects of more funds flowing to markets. However, the rising US government debt prompted investors to sell Treasuries, consequently boosting yields, weighing on the greenback.

Here are the recent moves in XAU/USD, which show it has hit the lowest levels in 2021. On its way down, gold dropped below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart, and downside momentum extended.

