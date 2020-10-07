Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD treads water below $1,900, eyes US VP debate

- Gold remains in the choppy range below $1,889 immediate resistance.
- Trump’s take on stimulus, vaccine hopes fail to renew precious metal buying.
- A light calendar awaits US VP faceoff for fresh clues.
Gold prices lack momentum below $1,900, currently around $1,888, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The precious metal marked recovery from $1,873 the previous day but failed to regain the $1,900 threshold, with the latest upside attempts capped by $1,889.
US President Donald Trump’s U-turn on stimulus, after calling the aid package talks off, failed to recall the gold buyers. Also in the list were the US Fed policymakers’ remarks, as per the minutes of the latest meeting, anticipating an economic recovery while assuming the availability of fiscal help.
Trump’s another attempt to renew market sentiment…
In his latest tweet message, rather a video, the US leader conveyed that he feels perfect while also citing possibilities of getting the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine just after the election in November. The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ mentioning of Trump’s readiness to consider the Democratic counterproposal, if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi respects the administration’s position, also signaled the Republican leaders’ eagerness to restore trading sentiment.
It’s worth mentioning that US President Trump unveiled plans, on Wednesday, to offer pay-check protection worth $135 billion, help for airlines for around $25 billion and a standalone bill of $1200 stimulus checks for individuals after rejecting the Democratic push for over $2.0 trillion on Tuesday.
Although Trump’s recent efforts to renew market sentiment favored Wall Street to recover the previous losses, also helping S&P 500 Futures to print 0.13% gains, bulls remain cautious amid mixed feelings. The reason could be traced from the fears of increasing COVID-19 cases and likely national lockdowns in Europe and the UK. Also challenging the mood could be Europe’s steel tariffs on China, Taiwan and Indonesia, as well as British criticism of Beijing’s treatment to Uighur Muslims.
Looking forward, gold traders will keep eyes on the US Vice Presidential (VP) Debate, at 01:00 GMT, for immediate direction. The faceoff between the current VP Mike Pence for the Republicans and Senator Kamala Harris for the Democrats will be the only one of its kind ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election. While the Republicans are likely to gain control in this event, due to Pence’s debate abilities, market favorite Democrats may not easily accept defeat and make the moves interesting.
Read: VP Debate Preview: Preventing a landslide Trump loss? Pence may win Harris, narrowing the race
Technical analysis
While $1,889 and the $1,900 round-figure offer immediate resistance, a two-month-old falling trend line near $1,920 adds to the upside barriers for the yellow metal. Alternatively, the September month’s low around $1,848 can lure the sellers below the intraday bottom surrounding $1,873.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1887.54
|Today Daily Change
|9.76
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|1877.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1913.09
|Daily SMA50
|1943.35
|Daily SMA100
|1857.33
|Daily SMA200
|1738.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1921.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1874.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1917.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1892.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1903.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1861.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1844.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1815.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1907.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1937.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.