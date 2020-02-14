Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trading in 10-day highs near $1580.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is gaining steam as the week is coming to an end. 
  • Bulls are eying the 1590.05 and 1595.00 levels on the way up.
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Gold is rising in a bull channel while the market is being supported above the 1560.00 figure.
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD broke above the1576.75 support while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. As bulls are back in control the market has room to appreciate towards the 1590.05 and 1595.00 price levels. Conversely, corrections down could find support near the 1576.88, 1571.94 and 1565.36 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
 
 
Resistance: 1586.75, 1590.05, 1595.00
Support: 1576.88, 1571.94, 1565.36
 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1581.08
Today Daily Change 4.77
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1576.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1568.68
Daily SMA50 1534.24
Daily SMA100 1508.35
Daily SMA200 1464.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1578.34
Previous Daily Low 1565.54
Previous Weekly High 1594.01
Previous Weekly Low 1547.56
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1573.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1570.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 1568.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1560.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 1555.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1581.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 1586.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 1594.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 34-month lows after US retail sales miss

EUR/USD trades above 34-month lows after US retail sales miss

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, above the lowest since April 2017. The US Control Group disappointed by staying flat in January. Consumer sentiment beat expectations. Germany reported a 0% growth in Q4 2019. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ticks down after reshuffle-related rally

GBP/USD ticks down after reshuffle-related rally

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.

GBP/USD News

US retail sales modestly higher in January, soft in the details

US retail sales modestly higher in January, soft in the details

Consumers kept to their habits boosting purchases last month but the holiday season was slower than its initial reading giving the New Year a soft beginning.

Read more

WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52

WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below the $51 handle on Thursday but recovered a large portion of its losses to close the day at $51.50 on easing concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global energy demand. 

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures