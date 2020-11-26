Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through

- A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal.
- Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold edged higher during the Asian session on Thursday and was last seen trading with modest daily gains, just above the $1810 level.
Following the previous day's two-way/directionless price move, the precious metal managed to gain some positive traction amid a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. The incoming softer US macro releases added to worries about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and dragged the USD to its lowest level in more than two months. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
According to the data released on Wednesday, the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance unexpectedly jumped to 778K during the week that ended on November 20. The downbeat report suggests that imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions was undermining the labor market recovery. Adding to this, the minutes of the November 4-5 FOMC meeting further fueled speculations about additional monetary easing by the Fed in December and kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
The minutes revealed that policymakers debated a range of options to tweak the bond-buying program to support the economic recovery and judged that an update on its guidance for asset purchases was needed fairly soon. Participants also noted the committee could provide more accommodation, if appropriate, which extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Despite the supporting factors, the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease kept a lid on any runaway rally for the safe-haven XAU/USD. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the precious metal has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery.
From a technical perspective, bearish traders might wait for a sustained break below the $1800 mark, or four-month lows touched earlier this week, nearing the important 200-day SMA, before placing fresh bets. That said, the XAU/USD is more likely to continue with its consolidative price action amid thin liquidity conditions on the back of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1811.94
|Today Daily Change
|5.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1806.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.54
|Daily SMA50
|1891.48
|Daily SMA100
|1910.36
|Daily SMA200
|1797.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1817.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1801.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1807.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1811.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1799.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1792.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1824.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1831.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
