Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades under 50-week SMA

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818. 
  • The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.

Gold (XAU/USD) is trading near $1,808 per ounce at press time, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. 

Last week's rejection at the trendline falling from August and November highs, coupled with the below-50 reading on the weekly chart Relative Strength Index, suggests the path of least resistance is to the downside. 

As such, a re-test of Thursday's low of $1,785 looks likely. A violation there would expose the Nov. 30 low of $1,764. A move above the weekly chart descending trendline is needed to confirm a reversal higher. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1811.47
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1811.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1842.94
Daily SMA50 1858.09
Daily SMA100 1871.81
Daily SMA200 1854.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1815.23
Previous Daily Low 1792.08
Previous Weekly High 1871.9
Previous Weekly Low 1785.02
Previous Monthly High 1959.42
Previous Monthly Low 1802.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1806.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1800.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 1797.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 1783.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 1773.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 1820.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 1829.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 1843.42

 

 

Latest Forex News

