Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800

- Gold struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery, picks up bids of late.
- S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, DXY fizzles the first run-up in thee days.
- Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia.
- Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Having initially dropped to $1,773.80, the yellow metal rises past $1,780 by the press time.
S&P 500 Futures rises 0.10% while the US dollar index (DXY) trim intraday gains as traders in the West analyze market sentiment. In doing so, the investors seem to highlight the hopes of a faster easing in the international travel, led by the UK, the EU and the US, as well as expectations that India will soon be okay, due to the latest international help.
On the contrary, challenges to US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan and mixed earnings from Tesla, as well as American Express, challenge the risk-on mood.
Above all, cautious sentiment ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and the key earnings scheduled for publishing during the week become the key to follow. While the Fed is likely to keep the cautious optimism on the table, also rejecting any near-term changes to the monetary policy, results from Alphabet, Facebook and Apple will be crucial for Wall Street.
Moving on, gold is likely to benefit from the US dollar declines and anticipated recovery in trading sentiment. However, any further worsening of the covid in Asia may propel the US dollar and drag the bright metal.
Technical analysis
Bullish MACD and the commodity’s ability to stay beyond the monthly support line, not to forget a crucial horizontal support area comprising multiple levels marked since February 19, direct gold buyers toward the $1,800 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1780.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1781.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.1
|Daily SMA50
|1746.55
|Daily SMA100
|1802.9
|Daily SMA200
|1856.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1777.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.59
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 100-DMA amid US dollar comeback
EUR/USD is extending its correction from two-month highs of 1.2117, now looking to test the 100-DMA support at 1.2055 amid a broad-based US dollar recovery. The daily technical setup, however, keeps the EUR bulls hopeful. US data awaited.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3900 as USD bounce battles UK’s covid passport
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.3900, snapping a two-day uptrend, as the US dollar recovers across the board. UK aims for covid passport for overseas travel by late June. Brexit jitters continue. Focus on US data, covid updates ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision.
Gold needs to crack $1784 resistance to revive the upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is back in the red this Tuesday, having failed to sustain at higher levels amid a recovery in the US against its major peers. Markets are turning risk-averse as the Fed begins its two-day monetary policy meeting later today.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
The week ahead: Fed rate decision and US Q1 GDP
Fed rate decision – 28/04 – when the Federal Reserve last met in March their biggest concern was trying to balance the optimism of a strong economic rebound, against rising expectations that the US central bank might start to look at tapering its bond purchase program, or ...