Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to suffer a fall towards $1670 – Credit Suisse

Gold (XAU/USD) maintains a top below $1765.61. Rising yields and a stronger USD are expected to weigh on the market, strategists at Credit Suisse inform.

Key quotes

“Gold maintains a top below $1765.61 and with real yields and the USD expected to strengthen further we view the current bounce as temporary and we look for a fresh fall to $1670 next, then $1620/15.”

“Resistance at the $1761/65 breakdown point ideally caps to keep the immediate risk lower.”