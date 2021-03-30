Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to slide towards the $1650 mark – OCBC

Gold is falling towards the $1700 level as rising Treasury yields continue to dim the appeal of the yellow metal. Strategists at OCBC Bank continue to stay short gold as a tactical strategy.

See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to remain under pressure amid rising US real yields and a strengthening USD – Credit Suisse

Key quotes

“With 10Y Treasury yields now at 1.68%, gold looks over-valued at current levels.”

“We continue to stay short gold tactically and see its fair-value at $1650.”