Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to erode 1965-1973 resistance markers – DBS Bank

Gold’s decline to 1765 in late November completed a corrective phase. With that, gold resumed its bullish underlying trend. To express his bullish view, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, enters a tactical long at 1911 with an add-on at 1868.
Key quotes
“Since mid-2019, gold has been paying attention to the support offered by the 50-week moving average. Gold’s drop to 1765 held right into that moving average support. A point to note is that this support is now higher at 1794, and together with 1818, they should offer formidable support should any decline come forth.”
“The mid-November high at 1965 (with follow-on resistance at 1973) would be the next key technical level to monitor. A sustained thrust over this would be key to pull gold to test the major resistance at 1992, and thereafter see a rebuild the tactical case for a journey back towards 2080.”
“Over time, the bigger resistance levels at 2175 and 2295 merit attention as the core bull trend reasserts itself over the year.”
“January is usually a pleasant month for gold bugs – practically every year over the last 10 years registered gains for gold, with the exception of January 2011 when it dropped 6.2% as it was then coming off a major blow-off top at 1921.”
“Gold had a price gap up on its first trading day of the year; we would go long on a potential 1905 gap fill at 1911. If you notice during the later part of December, gold held firmly into the 1850s dips. We would double up our 1910 tactical long at 1868 (100-day moving average), with an invalidation point at 1815.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
