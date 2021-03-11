Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to end the year close to $1600 – CE

Strategists at Capital Economics don’t expect the price of gold to fall much further this year as the recent decline in investment demand is unlikely to continue for long. What’s more, the ongoing recovery in physical demand will prevent XAU/USD from falling too far.
See – Gold Price Analysis: Rising real yields to trigger a fall to $1670 on XAU/USD – Credit Suisse
Key quotes
“We doubt that the recent rise in US real yields will continue, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they even edged back down a little. If we are correct, then the recent slump in investment demand should subside before long, helping to remove much of the downward pressure on gold.”
“We don’t think there’s much potential for rising risk appetite to reduce investment demand further. A lot of good news already appears to be embedded into financial markets and the scope for further large increases in investor risk appetite is probably quite limited.”
“We still expect the recovery in physical demand for gold to continue. A strong economic recovery in India and a revival in demand in China should act as a floor for the gold price.”
“We don’t think that the price of gold will drop too much further from here. We forecast it will end the year close to $1600 per ounce.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.