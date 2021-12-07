Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • Spot gold continues to trade subdued in the $1780 area as real yields remain flat on the week.
  • Markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report.

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been subdued thus far this Tuesday and have continued to trade within this week’s $1775-$1785ish ranges. The broader market mood is one of risk on for a second consecutive day, with risk assets (stocks, oil) broadly building on Monday’s gains and this, for the most part, weighing on safe-haven assets (yen, bonds). Omicron-related fears have eased in recent days as more evidence has emerged from South Africa alluding to the variant’s comparative mildness versus previous Covid-19 variants. Traders are also citing easing from the PBoC this week and indications from Chinese authorities that they will step in to assure healthy growth in 2022 as positive for risk appetite.

For now, gold has been largely immune to the broad recovery in risk appetite this week, despite it typically being seen as a safe haven asset that should depreciate in value in such an environment. That’s probably because US real yields, with which spot gold has a close correlation, have remained subdued this week, despite a sharp rise in nominal yields. For reference, the 10-year TIPS yield is little moved on the week just under -1.0%, while the 5-year TIPS yield is also broadly flat and trading in the -1.50s% area.

Gold has a negative correlation to US real yields, which market participants use as a proxy for opportunity cost. As real yields rise, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold rises with it, undermining demand for the precious metal. Real yields, gold and FX markets will be eyeing this week’s US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data for indications as to any potential policy changes the Fed might announce next Wednesday after the FOMC meeting.

At present, recent hawkish rhetoric from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and others on the FOMC has markets expecting that the bank will announce an acceleration of its QE taper this month. A further rise in CPI should confirm this. But, despite high inflation, bond markets remain unconvinced that the Fed’s plans on tightening monetary policy will be sufficient to get real yields back into positive territory. Should that start to change and real yields charge higher, gold could be headed back to a test of recent lows in the $1760 region.

XAU/Usd

Overview
Today last price 1783.3
Today Daily Change 4.11
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1779.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1816.31
Daily SMA50 1792.73
Daily SMA100 1791
Daily SMA200 1791.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1787.77
Previous Daily Low 1775.78
Previous Weekly High 1808.78
Previous Weekly Low 1761.99
Previous Monthly High 1877.23
Previous Monthly Low 1758.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1780.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1783.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 1774.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 1768.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 1762.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 1786.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 1792.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 1798.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 on mixed ZEW, firmer yields

EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 on mixed ZEW, firmer yields

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1300, fading the corrective pullback from the weekly low. Treasury yields stay firmer amid the market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant. The mixed German ZEW Survey adds to the weight on the euro. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.33 amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.33 amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, underpinned by a renewed downside in the US dollar across the board amid an improving market mood. Easing fears over the new Omicron covid variant keep the overall market sentiment buoyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data

Gold subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data

Spot gold continues to trade subdued in the $1780 area as real yields remain flat on the week. Markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report.

Gold News

Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery

Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery

SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as it continues to record higher lows. The governing technical pattern projects a bullish target of a 55% ascent. 

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures