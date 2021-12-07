Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data

- Spot gold continues to trade subdued in the $1780 area as real yields remain flat on the week.
- Markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been subdued thus far this Tuesday and have continued to trade within this week’s $1775-$1785ish ranges. The broader market mood is one of risk on for a second consecutive day, with risk assets (stocks, oil) broadly building on Monday’s gains and this, for the most part, weighing on safe-haven assets (yen, bonds). Omicron-related fears have eased in recent days as more evidence has emerged from South Africa alluding to the variant’s comparative mildness versus previous Covid-19 variants. Traders are also citing easing from the PBoC this week and indications from Chinese authorities that they will step in to assure healthy growth in 2022 as positive for risk appetite.
For now, gold has been largely immune to the broad recovery in risk appetite this week, despite it typically being seen as a safe haven asset that should depreciate in value in such an environment. That’s probably because US real yields, with which spot gold has a close correlation, have remained subdued this week, despite a sharp rise in nominal yields. For reference, the 10-year TIPS yield is little moved on the week just under -1.0%, while the 5-year TIPS yield is also broadly flat and trading in the -1.50s% area.
Gold has a negative correlation to US real yields, which market participants use as a proxy for opportunity cost. As real yields rise, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold rises with it, undermining demand for the precious metal. Real yields, gold and FX markets will be eyeing this week’s US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data for indications as to any potential policy changes the Fed might announce next Wednesday after the FOMC meeting.
At present, recent hawkish rhetoric from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and others on the FOMC has markets expecting that the bank will announce an acceleration of its QE taper this month. A further rise in CPI should confirm this. But, despite high inflation, bond markets remain unconvinced that the Fed’s plans on tightening monetary policy will be sufficient to get real yields back into positive territory. Should that start to change and real yields charge higher, gold could be headed back to a test of recent lows in the $1760 region.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.3
|Today Daily Change
|4.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1779.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1816.31
|Daily SMA50
|1792.73
|Daily SMA100
|1791
|Daily SMA200
|1791.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1787.77
|Previous Daily Low
|1775.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1761.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1780.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1783.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1774.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1768.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1762.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1798.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 on mixed ZEW, firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1300, fading the corrective pullback from the weekly low. Treasury yields stay firmer amid the market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant. The mixed German ZEW Survey adds to the weight on the euro.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.33 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, underpinned by a renewed downside in the US dollar across the board amid an improving market mood. Easing fears over the new Omicron covid variant keep the overall market sentiment buoyed.
Gold subdued in $1780 area as real yields flatline ahead of key US inflation data
Spot gold continues to trade subdued in the $1780 area as real yields remain flat on the week. Markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report.
Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery
SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as it continues to record higher lows. The governing technical pattern projects a bullish target of a 55% ascent.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?