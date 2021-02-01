Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to make it through $1875 resistance

- Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move beyond the $1875 area.
- The formation of an ascending triangle supports prospects for additional gains.
- Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant caution for bullish traders.
Gold opened with a bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained capped below the $1875 resistance zone.
Meanwhile, the recent bounce from the vicinity of the $1800 mark has been along an upward-sloping trend-line. The mentioned trend-line, coupled with the $1875 horizontal resistance, constitutes the formation of an ascending triangle on hourly charts.
Ascending triangles have a bullish bias and a sustained breakthrough would mark a reversal for the XAU/USD. Hence, some follow-through buying beyond the triangle resistance should pave the way for an extension of the recent strong positive move.
Bulls might then aim to reclaim the $1900 round-figure mark before eventually pushing the precious metal to the $1922-24 supply zone. The positive momentum could further get extended towards testing the next major resistance near the $1960 region.
That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bullish bias and warrant some caution before positioning for any strong positive move. This further makes it prudent to wait for a move beyond the triangle resistance.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find decent support near the ascending trend-line, currently near the $1843-41 region. A convincing break below will negate the constructive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling.
The XAU/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken below the $1830 intermediate support and slide back towards challenging the $1800 round-figure mark.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1860.9
|Today Daily Change
|18.97
|Today Daily Change %
|1.03
|Today daily open
|1841.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1864.97
|Daily SMA50
|1856.38
|Daily SMA100
|1878.13
|Daily SMA200
|1851.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1839.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1853.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1861.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1793.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1865.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1888.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1901.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
