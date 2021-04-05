Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above $1,700

- Gold wavers around one-week top, recently on the defensive mode.
- Markets cheer strong US fundamentals, covid updates and stimulus hopes to welcome traders after a long weekend.
- Full markets’ reaction to the recently upbeat catalysts, China data will be the key in Asia.
Gold eases to $1,728, while trying to reverses late Monday’s pullback from over a week’s top, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal’s rise to the highest since March 26 the previous day while benefiting from the US dollar losses and upbeat market sentiment. However, bulls failed to keep the gains as the drop in the US 10-year Treasury yields and upbeat equities lured traders off from the yellow metal as full markets eyed.
Optimistic markets need more participation…
As major markets in Europe and Asia were off on Monday, strong US fundamentals and hopes of economic recovery couldn’t entertain gold buyers.
Among the positives, US activity numbers and jobs report have been the latest fuel to the sentiment whereas chatters over the faster pace of covid vaccinations in the US and the UK add to the upbeat mood. Further, US President Joe Biden’s signals to push his $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending through the Senate, despite Republicans’ readiness to block the bill, offer an extra cheery on the cake. Additionally, the UK’s unlock and faster jabbing in the US and Britain join the league of risk-positive factors.
It should, however, be noted that the jump in the coronavirus (COVID-19) figures in China and India question the yellow metal bulls as those are the world’s largest bullion buyers.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmarks portrayed a warm welcome to the US traders on Monday but the US 10-year Treasury yield declines 1.6 basis points (bps) to tease the 1.70% threshold.
Looking forward, covid updates and China’s Caixin Services PMI, expected 51.7 versus 51.5 prior, for March should offer immediate direction. However, the global traders’ reaction to the latest risk-on mood will be important to observe.
Technical analysis
Monday’s bearish Doji candlestick on the daily chart below 21-day EMA warrants gold buyers to stay cautious unless providing a clear break of $1,731.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.1
|Today Daily Change
|-1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1729.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.71
|Daily SMA50
|1771.11
|Daily SMA100
|1815.55
|Daily SMA200
|1859.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1721.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains above 1.1800
The broad dollar’s sell-off helped EUR/USD to recover the 1.1800 mark, although there is no follow-through. Buying interest limited.
GBP/USD reaches three-week highs above 1.3900
Pound self-strength coupled with a weaker dollar, the latter pressured by market’s optimism, to send GBP/USD sharply up this Monday. Eyes on UK progress in the battle against coronavirus.
XAU/USD choppy and rangebound in $1720s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range. Spot prices have remained fairly well supported above the 21-day moving average at $1721, with USD weakness since the arrival of US market participants also helping to keep gold supported.
XRP price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
Yes, the Fed will cover Biden’s $4 trillion deficit
Central bankers and their comrades in Washington DC changed course in 2020. The policy shifted from “print money and hand it to Wall Street” to “helicopter money” in the form of direct payments and loans to citizens.