Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to extend Fed-led run-up beyond $1,850, US stimulus in focus

- Gold battles Wednesday’s high despite a U-turn from $1,844 post-Fed.
- Fed’s long-term bearish outlook, Powell’s readiness to increase QE propelled the bullion.
- US policymakers march towards aid package deal, Brexit is also diverting from no-deal signals.
- Capitol Hill updates will be the key as the dust settles after Fed’s drama.
Gold bulls seem tiring around $1,866, currently near $1,863, as Wednesday’s North American trading session comes to an end. While optimism surrounding US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus and the upbeat Brexit headlines favored the risks, US dollar weakness added a cherry on the pie after the Fed’s dovish outlook. Though, bullion traders turn cautious as the American Congress jostles with the much-awaited stimulus and the Fed-led showdown ends.
Powell and Company keeps gold buyers happy…
Despite offering no change in the current monetary policy, not to mention the quantitative easing (QE), the Federal Reserve policymakers conveyed their dovish outlook for the long-term while showing commitment to supporting the economy until they see “substantial further progress” in employment and inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck cautious statements, citing disinflation pressure while expecting the economy to strengthen in the second half of 2021. The US dollar index (DXY) bounced off the fresh low since April 2018, flashed earlier in the day, but the U-turn couldn’t last long.
On the other hand, American policymakers are inching closer to the much-awaited covid aid package. However, US President-elect Joe Biden recently poured cold water on expectations of a deal today. The Capitol Hill members are eyeing an immediate offer of around $900 billion but are divided over certain issues relating to state and government, as well as corporate liability.
Other than the Fed and stimulus, Brexit headlines are coming in positive while the vaccine updates also favor the mood. It should, however, be noted that the virus resurgence is taking a toll on the mood with multiple local lockdowns and fear of fresh variants.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks close the day with mixed feelings while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay above 0.90%.
Moving on, updates from the US diplomats, over the virus stimulus, will be the key as global traders catch a breather after the Fed decision and Powell’s speech. Also important will be the virus and Brexit developments as well as a busy calendar in Asia.
Technical analysis
A one-month-old falling trend line, currently around $1,867, keeps gold bulls chained. However, a sustained trading above 21-day SMA, at $1,846.50 now, raise bars for the sellers’ entry.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1863.55
|Today Daily Change
|9.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|1854.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.31
|Daily SMA50
|1872.81
|Daily SMA100
|1908.08
|Daily SMA200
|1810.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.47
|Previous Daily Low
|1825.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1844.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1834.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1815.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1805.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1864.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1875.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1894.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.