Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles near three-day lows, just above $1700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factor prompted some heavy selling around gold on Friday.
  • Surging US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal.
  • A cautious mood helped limit any further losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.

The precious metal witnessed some heavy selling on the last trading day of the week and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the $1740 strong horizontal resistance. A sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be one of the key factors driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.

Although Wednesday's softer US CPI report calmed fears about runaway inflation, US Treasuries sold-off again on Friday and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond back above 1.6%. Investors remain concerned that massive US fiscal stimulus measures will boost consumer demand and fuel inflation.

Meanwhile, elevated bond yields assisted the US dollar to rebound swiftly from one-week lows. This was seen as another factor that undermined demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. However, a cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit the downside.

Market participants now seemed reluctant to take any risk amid worries that a rout in the US fixed income market could trigger distressed selling in other asset classes. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the $1700 mark before positioning for any further slide for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Friday's US economic docket features the Produce Price Index and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and provide some impetus. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1704.43
Today Daily Change -19.29
Today Daily Change % -1.12
Today daily open 1723.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1754.58
Daily SMA50 1815.14
Daily SMA100 1840.66
Daily SMA200 1859.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1739.93
Previous Daily Low 1719.33
Previous Weekly High 1759.98
Previous Weekly Low 1687.37
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1732.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 1715.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 1707.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 1694.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 1735.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 1748.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 1756.59

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area

XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area

A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.

Gold News

Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase

Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase

Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.

Read more

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures