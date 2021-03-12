Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles near three-day lows, just above $1700 mark

- A combination of factor prompted some heavy selling around gold on Friday.
- Surging US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal.
- A cautious mood helped limit any further losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
The precious metal witnessed some heavy selling on the last trading day of the week and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the $1740 strong horizontal resistance. A sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be one of the key factors driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Although Wednesday's softer US CPI report calmed fears about runaway inflation, US Treasuries sold-off again on Friday and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond back above 1.6%. Investors remain concerned that massive US fiscal stimulus measures will boost consumer demand and fuel inflation.
Meanwhile, elevated bond yields assisted the US dollar to rebound swiftly from one-week lows. This was seen as another factor that undermined demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. However, a cautious mood around the equity markets extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit the downside.
Market participants now seemed reluctant to take any risk amid worries that a rout in the US fixed income market could trigger distressed selling in other asset classes. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the $1700 mark before positioning for any further slide for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Friday's US economic docket features the Produce Price Index and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and provide some impetus. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1704.43
|Today Daily Change
|-19.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.12
|Today daily open
|1723.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1754.58
|Daily SMA50
|1815.14
|Daily SMA100
|1840.66
|Daily SMA200
|1859.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1732.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1735.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.59
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.