Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result

- Spot gold prices remain in consolidation mode with markets in wait-and-see mode ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.
- XAU/USD has traded as a function of subdued US government bond yields, with soft data failing to shift the dial.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are in consolidation mode for a second straight day, albeit they continue to trade with a positive bias. XAU/USD prices have traded within a tight $1725-$1740ish range, having advanced marginally above Monday’s low-$1720s to $1735ish range. As of right now, XAU/USD is flat on the day trading around the $1730 mark, with the precious metal having been unable to convincingly break above last Thursday’s $1740 top.
Driving the day
US government bond yields continue to move sideways whilst the Dollar Index (DXY) remains rangebound under the 92.00 level – both are in consolidation mode ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. Gold, which often takes its cue from these two asset classes, has thus also struggled to find any meaningful direction ahead of the big event of the week.
In terms of recent fundamental developments, soft US data on Tuesday failed to shift the dial; US Retail Sales dropped more than expected in February, but that mostly represents the fading boost of January’s stimulus cheques. Retail sales will undoubtedly jump again in March after the government hands out another $1400 to each US citizen. Meanwhile, Industrial Production in the month of February also disappointed. Analysts note that poor weather conditions last month contributed to the drop, but note also that global supply shortages also played a factor and this could be a longer-lasting drag.
Otherwise, there has been very little news of note to drive markets. Aside from the FOMC meeting, a large dose of international central bank activity on Thursday (including a BoE rate decision and comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde) and the US/China get-together in Alaska will be the main events of note. Though the major focus for precious metal traders is likely to remain on what happens with USD and US government bond yields in wake of the Fed, however; if both move higher, gold is in for some pain, whilst if both move lower, gold will rally.
Fed Preview
Meanwhile, Wednesday sees the FOMC release the result of their latest monetary policy decision; the bank is expected to hold interest rates at their zero-lower band (0.0-0.25%) and the rate of asset purchases steady at $120B per month (of which $80B are US government bonds).
The Fed statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks in the press conference are likely to stick to the usual dovish tone; i.e. no rate hikes until the bank has met its updated dual mandate (i.e. full employment and inflation that is moderately and sustainably above 2.0%), something which the Fed is likely to reiterate is still a long way off, and no tapering of asset purchases until substantial further progress has been made towards its dual mandate (something which Powell is also likely to say is a long way off).
The Fed will be releasing new economic projections which will be more closely scrutinised than usual; officials have been talking about how they expect inflation to pick up in the short-run and the updated inflation forecasts will formalise such expectations. The updated dot-plot is also of note; markets have brought forward their expectations of the first Fed hike as soon as late-2022/early-2023, despite the Fed’s old dot plot not forecasting any hikes through to 2024. Maybe the new dot plot might foresee a hike in 2023 (if not, that would be dovish).
Meanwhile, traders will also be on the lookout for any more information of if, when, and how the Fed might respond to further increases in US government bond yields, as well as any hints as to the conditions the Fed might want to see before tapering asset purchases – more information on the former is more likely than on the latter, as the Fed will likely want to avoid causing yields to move higher.
A few technical factors are also worth considering; bank SLF relief (which means they do not have to hold capital reserves for their treasury holdings) is set to expire this month and the Fed needs to decide whether to extend this. If not, this could cause some market problems as banks rush to meet their new, higher capital requirements. Some desks also think the bank might tweak the Interest of Excess Reserves Rate (IOER), which is a tool the bank uses to keep the Federal Funds rate within its target band – if they do, they will insist that this does not constitute a tweak to monetary policy, rather just a technical adjustment to maintain policy.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.96
|Today Daily Change
|-1.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1731.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1745.38
|Daily SMA50
|1807.4
|Daily SMA100
|1837.19
|Daily SMA200
|1860.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1734.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1729.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1726.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1716.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1711.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1737.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 on European vaccine uncertainty
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the European regulator postponed its decision on rolling AstraZeneca's vaccines. The pair is dropping despite a disappointing drop in US retail sales.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
XAU/USD struggles to gather momentum amid USD resilience
XAU/USD is posting small daily gains above $1,730 on Tuesday. USD stays resilient against its rivals despite falling T-bond yields. A break above $1,745 could bring in more buyers.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
ECB's Elderson says inflation increased sharply in January and February, go up further
ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson says on Twitter "Inflation increased sharply in January and February and is likely to go up further in the coming months.