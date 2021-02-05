Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sticks to modest gains near $1800 mark post-NFP

- A modest USD pullback assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Friday.
- Mixed US jobs data failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to metal.
- Rallying US bond yields, the upbeat market mood might cap any meaningful gains.
Gold held on to its modest daily gains around the $1800 mark and had a rather muted reaction to mixed US monthly jobs report.
A combination of factors failed to assist the precious metal to preserve its early gains, rather prompted fresh selling around the $1811-12 region. The upbeat market mood was seen as one of the key factors that capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, a sudden pick up in the US Treasury bond yields exerted some pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.
The bond market has been reacting to the prospects of a massive US fiscal stimulus measures. This, along with better-than-expected US monthly employment details, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to near one-year tops. The report showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in January as against estimates pointing to a steady reading of 6.7%.
The positive figure, to a larger extent, was offset a slight disappointment from the headline NFP print that the US economy added 49K new jobs as compared to 50K anticipated. This, in turn, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity, at least for the time being.
With Friday's key data out of the way, it will now be interesting to see if the XAU/USD is able to capitalize on the modest gains or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Nevertheless, the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics would continue to play a key role in influencing the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1797.3
|Today Daily Change
|3.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1793.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.78
|Daily SMA50
|1857.62
|Daily SMA100
|1873.2
|Daily SMA200
|1853.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1834.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1785.02
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1804.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1815.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1774.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1754.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1724.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1823.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls rise by 49.000, worse than expected
US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 50,000 jobs in January after a fall in December as coronavirus recedes and new stimulus kicks in. The dollar was marginally retreating from its highs ahead of the release.
Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is poised for a 75% move
Dogecoin continues to stir interest across the cryptocurrency market. Speculation shoot up after a tweet by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.046 after hitting a barrier at $0.055.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.