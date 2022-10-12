- Gold catches fresh bids near the $1,660 support zone amid subdued USD price action.
- Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes should limit the USD losses and cap the metal.
- Traders look to FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus ahead of the US CPI on Thursday.
Gold attracts fresh buying near the $1,660 support area on Wednesday and snaps a five-day losing streak to over a one-week low. The XAU/USD holds on to its modest intraday gains, around the $1,670 region through the first half of the European session, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.
The US dollar consolidates its recent gains recorded over the past five trading sessions as investors look to the FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh impetus. The subdued USD price action offers some support to the dollar-denominated gold. That said, hawkish Fed expectations continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
The markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to tame inflation and have been pricing in another supersized 75 bps rate hike in November. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone contributes to keeping a lid on the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Market participants also seem reluctant and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC minutes, which will be looked upon for clues about future rate hikes. The focus will then turn to the US consumer inflation on Thursday, which is expected to remain stubbornly high. This will reinforce the Fed's hawkish rhetoric and suggest that the path of least resistance for gold is down.
Hence, any subsequent move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Bearish traders, however, might wait for sustained weakness below the $1,660 area before placing fresh bets. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon for some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1672.87
|Today Daily Change
|6.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1666.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1674.26
|Daily SMA50
|1718.15
|Daily SMA100
|1755.82
|Daily SMA200
|1820.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1684.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1661.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1729.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1659.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1669.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1675.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1656.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1647.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1633.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1679.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1693.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1702.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1000 amid UK policy uncertainty, subdued USD
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1000 during the European trading on Wednesday. Investors assess reports floating around the BOE and UK PM Truss' policies. The US dollar eases amid a mixed sentiment, ahead of US data and Fed minutes.
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 ahead of US data, Lagarde
EUR/USD is battling 0.9700, erasing gains amid a broadly subdued US dollar, Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. EUR bulls ignore upbeat Eurozone Industrial Production data. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY: Upside regains traction above 146.00, at highest since 1998
USD/JPY is seeing fresh demand and refreshes 24-year highs above 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. The US dollar holds steady ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.