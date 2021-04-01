Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steps back from 1.1710 immediate resistance

- Gold sellers attack intraday low while easing from short-term key hurdle.
- A convergence of 100-HMA, one-week-old resistance line guards immediate upside.
- 200-HMA also tests the bulls, $1,688 lures intraday sellers.
Gold prices drop to $1,706 during the latest pullback on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s failures to extend the previous day’s recovery moves beyond 100-HMA and a short-term resistance line joins recently weakening RSI, from an overbought area, to favor intraday sellers.
As a result, the bullion’s drop to the $1,700 threshold becomes imminent. However, any further downside will be challenged by $1,688.
Even if the quote manages to break the $1,688 support levels, the previous month’s low around $1,676 and bottoms marked during May-June 2020 near $1,670 will try to disappoint gold bears.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,710 needs to cross the 200-HMA level of $1,722 before recalling the short-term gold buyers.
Following that, late March’s swing high near $1,756 and November 2020 low around $1,765 will be crucial to watch.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1706.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1707.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.11
|Daily SMA50
|1773.9
|Daily SMA100
|1817.02
|Daily SMA200
|1859.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1715.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1677.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1701.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1692.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1685.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1662.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1647.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1722.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1760
