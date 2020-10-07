Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steadily moves back closer to $1900 mark

- Gold regained traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight fall.
- A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity.
- The risk-on mood, a pickup in the US bond yields kept a lid on any further gains.
Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the $1900 mark.
The precious metal managed to regain positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous day's sharp intraday pullback of around $45 from the $1920 region, or two-week tops. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, signs of stability in the financial markets kept a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven commodity. Investors quickly looked past the US President Donald Trump's abrupt decision on Tuesday to cancel talks with Democrats on the economic stimulus package. This was evident from a goodish rebound in the equity markets.
The risk-on flow was reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated towards capping gains for the non-yielding yellow metal. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders again start positioning for the resumption of the recent positive move.
Wednesday's key focus will be on the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will play a key role in influencing the XAU/USD and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic release from the US.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1892.96
|Today Daily Change
|15.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81
|Today daily open
|1877.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1913.09
|Daily SMA50
|1943.35
|Daily SMA100
|1857.33
|Daily SMA200
|1738.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1921.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1874.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1917.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1892.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1903.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1861.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1844.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1815.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1907.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1937.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.