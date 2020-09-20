Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood

- Gold remains sluggish around $1,950 after declining from $1,951.86 at the week’s start.
- Virus woes return to the table but hopes of further stimulus seem battling the safe-haven bulls.
- US-Iran and Sino-American tussles continue, Brexit headlines offer mixed clues.
- Fed Chair Powell’s speech will be the key.
Gold prices remain pressured at $1,948.10, down -0.13% intraday, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal marked gains during the previous two weeks as the US dollar’s downbeat performance favored the bulls cheering risk-off sentiment. Though, buyers seem to await major signals to extend the weekly moves while carrying the recently sluggish intraday moves.
Pessimism continues but with asterisk…
Although coronavirus (COVID-19) risk in Europe is mounting and the trade-political tension between the US and China continues, the risk-aversion wave isn’t taking a turn towards the precious metals off-late. The reason could be traced from the hopes of heavy stimulus from the UK and Japan even as the American policymakers dwindle in announcing the much-awaited stimulus package.
Elsewhere, Tehran and Washington are also probing each other and the US is about to slap over two dozen companies for helping the Arab nation in building arms. Furthermore, China battles the US, India and some other Asian nations like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand silently but the latest comments from President Xi Jinping suggested that the world’s second-largest economy is recovering.
During the last week, hints of prolonged monetary easing from the US Fed, BOJ and BOE seem to have favored the bullion buyers amid the further weakening of the major currencies, especially the US dollar. However, the market’s optimism towards the American leadership hint otherwise.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.34% to 3,305 by the press time. Global equities have been declining for the last two weeks and add a feather into the golden crown.
Moving on, the Asian economic calendar is mostly silent and hence the risk catalysts become the key to watch ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech, up at 14:00 GMT. Global traders will seek clues of last week’s optimism to recall the USD bulls, which in turn may weigh on gold prices.
Technical analysis
Repeated bounces off 50-day SMA, currently around $1,940, favor buyers targeting a break of the one-month-old falling trend line near $1,960.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1949.28
|Today Daily Change
|-1.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1950.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1945.37
|Daily SMA50
|1935.06
|Daily SMA100
|1836.48
|Daily SMA200
|1714.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1943.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1953.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1949.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1942.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1934.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1925.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1959.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1968.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1976.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Challenges to risk probe the bulls attacking 0.7300
AUD/USD jumps 15-pips at the week’s start after ignoring the red line during the previous week. Upbeat comments from Aussie PM Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping favored the early bulls despite virus woes, Brexit worries. No major data on the radar but Fed Chair Powell’s speech and risk catalysts will be the key.
USD/JPY: Bearish case firm in place
The USD/JPY plummeted this week to 104.26, flirting with July’s monthly low, to settle in the 104.50 price zone. Japanese markets will remain closed due to local holidays until next Wednesday. USD/JPY bounced after flirting with July’s low, but the bearish case remains strong.
Gold stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood
Gold remains sluggish around $1,950 after declining from $1,951.86 at the week’s start. The yellow metal marked gains during the previous two weeks as the USD’s downbeat performance favored the bulls cheering risk-off sentiment.
It was the best of times, It was the worst of times
Economic reports from most of the major economies show the pace of the recovery has slowed. In the same way, the recovery began before the end of the Q2, the loss of economic momentum was seen as early as July in some series and August in others.
After yesterday's JMMC meeting WTI settles near $40 per barrel
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.