Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD starts the week with a push to $1700/oz level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is starting the week with a modest push higher. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1700 resistance.
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
Gold is trading off the 2020 high while trading above the main DMAs (daily simple moving averages)  suggesting a bullish bias. 
 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is trading above the main SMAs, making higher highs and lows while challenging the 1700 resistance. A break beyond this level can lead gold towards the 1740 and 1780 levels in the medium term. Support can be expected near the 1670 and 1660 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0866
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.091
Daily SMA50 1.0961
Daily SMA100 1.1031
Daily SMA200 1.1053
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0893
Previous Daily Low 1.0812
Previous Weekly High 1.0991
Previous Weekly Low 1.0812
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0843
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0824
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0778
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0743
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0985

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

