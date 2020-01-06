Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD spikes to 6.5-year highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The 2019 uptrend is rolling into 2020.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1560/1600 price zone.
 

Gold monthly chart

 
The gold market is trading in an uptrend above the main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal is trying to have a convincing breakout above the 1560/1600 price zone. If the bulls can break this crucial resistance zone, gold can climb to the 1730 and 1900 resistance levels. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
In the event, buyers fail to overcome the 1560/1600 resistance zone and it gets strongly rejected, the market could drop to 1445 support with a potential correction down to the 1350 and 1250 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1566.58
Today Daily Change 17.58
Today Daily Change % 1.13
Today daily open 1549
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1493.11
Daily SMA50 1481.62
Daily SMA100 1493.31
Daily SMA200 1424.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1553.4
Previous Daily Low 1527.95
Previous Weekly High 1553.4
Previous Weekly Low 1510.85
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1543.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1537.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 1533.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 1518
Daily Pivot Point S3 1508.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 1558.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 1568.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 1584.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rejected by sellers around 1.1200

EUR/USD rejected by sellers around 1.1200

The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, but its bullish potential is limited, unable to recapture the 1.1200 level. Middle-East tensions keep weighing on investors’ mood.

 

EUR/USD News

Aussie the weakest heading into Asia

Aussie the weakest heading into Asia

The AUD/USD pair is down for a third consecutive day, approaching the 0.6900 level and at risk of extending its decline, despite the better performance of high-yielding assets.

AUD/USD News

First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang

First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang

As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data. 

Read more

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.

Gold News

USD/JPY recovers above 108.30 as risk flows return

USD/JPY recovers above 108.30 as risk flows return

The USD/JPY pair rose above the 108 handle during the early trading hours of the American session and continued to push higher as the improving market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures