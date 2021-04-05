Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snaps two-day uptrend above $1,700 on US dollar recovery

- Gold consolidates recent gains, recently bounces off intraday low.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid covid fears from Asian, Easter Monday holiday.
- US ISM Services PMI, risk news will be important for fresh impulse.
Gold prints a corrective pullback from an intraday low of $1,723 to around $1,725, down 0.23% intraday, during the early Monday. Even so, the yellow metal drops for the first time in three days as the US dollar trims Friday’s losses amid fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and a lack of major data/events during the Easter Monday holiday.
Having recovered from 92.83 on Friday, the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.01 by press time. While strong US employment figures and a pullback in the US Treasury yields could be spotted for the greenback’s recovery moves on Friday, the latest run-up in the US 10-year bond coupon seems to renew reflation fears and favor the USD due to its safe-haven allure.
Also challenging the market sentiment could be the record increase in India’s covid cases and two-month high infections in China. Further, an off in major markets for the second consecutive day pushes global traders towards consolidation ahead of another important US data.
It’s worth mentioning that the covid woes in Europe and the Sino-American tussles are an extra burden to the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print 0.40% intraday gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields regain 1.72% level by the time of writing.
Moving on, ISM Services PMI, expected 58.5 versus 55.3 prior, for March will be crucial after the recent improvement in the US data. Any disappointment should have an easy way to recall the gold sellers.
Read: US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index March Preview: Expectations are high
Technical analysis
Failures to provide a daily closing beyond 21-day EMA, around $1,730 by the press time, favors the gold sellers targeting March bottom near $1,675.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1725.36
|Today Daily Change
|-4.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1729.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.71
|Daily SMA50
|1771.11
|Daily SMA100
|1815.55
|Daily SMA200
|1859.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1721.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
