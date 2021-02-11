Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session

- Gold refreshed intraday low while extending the previous day’s pullback from $1,855.
- Off in China and Japan join Wall Street’s sluggish moves to test the bulls.
- US data, Fed Chair Powell’s cautious optimism earlier weighed on the risks.
- Absence of major Asian traders can extend the recent consolidation of gains.
Gold drops to $1,839.30 in its latest declines, down 0.12% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal drops for the first time in the last five days as markets turn risk-averse even as Asian majors are on a holiday.
The downbeat mood could have taken clues from Wednesday’s performance of Wall Street as the equity bulls seem tired of waiting for the US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus despite recent progress. Also helped bears could be the weaker than expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January as well as disappointing details that hint the economy is grinding lower.
It’s worth mentioning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated his script showing readiness to act. Though, his comments suggesting the US employment sector weakness seem to have soured the sentiment.
Earlier on Thursday, news that US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will talk over the phone for the first time caused market players to remain cautious. However, a lack of major data/events and the absence of Chinese/Japanese players offered little entertainment.
That said, S&P 500 Futures drops below 3,900 while extending pullback from the record top, marked the previous day.
Looking forward, a light calendar will keep gold players searching for fresh risks, while also analyzing the US dollar moves, for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Failures to provide a daily closing beyond 21-day EMA, currently around $1,842, keep gold sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1840.68
|Today Daily Change
|-1.94
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1842.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1840.87
|Daily SMA50
|1859.87
|Daily SMA100
|1870.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1834.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1847.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1832.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1822.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores Australian Treasury Secretary's upbeat comments on economy, stays under pressure
AUD/USD trades in the red, having faced rejection at 0.7756 on Wednesday. Australia's Treasury Secretary says the economic recovery has been faster-than-expected. Likely keeping the AUD under pressure are signs of unbalanced economic recovery in China.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
Gold supported above key $1830 area but 200 and 50 DMAs blocking further gains
Spot gold prices were choppy on Wednesday, swinging between a roughly $20 range between the $1835 and $1855 levels, but still managed to close Wednesday’s session with gains of around 0.3%.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.