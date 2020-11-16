Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slumps to $1,870 area on Moderna vaccine news

Moderna announced its coronavirus vaccine is 95.4% effective.

S&P 500 futures look to open sharply higher.

Rising US Treasury bond yields help USD preserve its strength.

Renewed coronavirus vaccine optimism provided a boost to market sentiment on Monday and caused gold to lose interest as a safe-haven. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair, which touched a daily low of $1,864, was trading at $1,875, losing 0.76% on a daily basis.

Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed an effectiveness rate of 94.5% and triggered a risk rally. The company further noted it already has millions of doses ready to ship as soon as the vaccine is approved by the FDA.

Reflecting the positive shift in risk sentiment, the S&P 500 futures are up 1% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is gaining 2%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is clinging to small daily gains near 92.80, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.

There won't any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket and XAU/USD is likely to remain under bearish pressure if Wall Street's main indexes register strong gains after the opening bell.

Technical levels to watch for