Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slips to low $1830s ahead of FOMC meeting

- Gold has been on the back foot amid a stronger dollar in recent trade, dropping to the low $1830s recently.
- A stronger dollar amid risk-off and dovish ECB news has weighed on precious metal markets.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been on the back foot in recent trade, dropping from early European morning session highs of above $1850 to recent lows of the day just above $1830. That means spot prices have now lost grip of the 200-day moving average at $1847, around which prices had consolidated during Asia Pacific trade.
Driving the downside has been a stronger US dollar, which has picked up amid a broad deterioration in the market’s appetite for risk. Though the market is seeing volatility in other asset classes (such as stocks), trade-in precious metals markets is likely to remain somewhat constrained as traders tread water ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting; the FOMC will release the results of their latest monetary policy decision at 19:00GMT and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will address and take questions from the media at 19:30GMT. As of right now, spot gold prices are 0.8% or about $15 lower on the day.
Driving the day
“Turn-around Tuesday”, which saw global equities strengthen and safe havens currencies come under pressure, did not materialise into a lasting pick up in risk appetite. Indeed, European equities are back on the defensive (Stoxx -1.7%) and US stocks just saw an ugly open (S&P 500 -1.4%). Covid-19 concerns (about the spread of new strains, lockdowns and international travel restrictions) are being cited, as are worries that the EU might turn towards vaccine protectionism as its programme falls further behind that of the UK and US.
Meanwhile, as the manic battle between retail traders and short-selling hedge funds continues (retail traders, egged on by billionaires such as Elon Musk, are pumping stocks like GameStop in an attempt to force a short squeeze), concerns that such behavior might be indicative of a broader stock market bubble are growing. Some analysts see recent moves as symbolic of a market that may be overvalued following floods of fiscal and monetary stimulus unleashed by authorities in 2020 in order to ward off the economic impact of Covid-19. Newton Investment Management's Catherine Doyle told Reuters that people “taking a punt on the market” is a sign that “risk appetite has got carried away”.
Whatever is causing the downside, the stock market sell-off is having its usual impact on other asset classes; bond yields are down, commodities such as crude oil and industrial metals are down and in FX markets, USD is far and away the best performer and the stronger US dollar is weighed on precious metals.
USD strength is being exacerbated by dovish commentary from ECB members and sources on Wednesday; ECB Governing Council Member Klaas Knot, who is typically one of the more hawkish members at the bank, made dovish remarks in which he said that the ECB has the necessary tools, including further rate cuts, to prevent any further strengthening of the EUR. Meanwhile, only a few minutes ago, ECB sources cited by Bloomberg said that ECB officials reportedly think that markets are underestimating the odds that the bank might cut interest rates and policymakers at the bank are said to agree that such stimulus remains a viable option. This latest news triggered a bout of weakness in EUR (and other G10 pairs) and strength in the US dollar, which has weighed on precious metal markets.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1832.59
|Today Daily Change
|-18.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|1851.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1873.34
|Daily SMA50
|1858.08
|Daily SMA100
|1881.2
|Daily SMA200
|1849.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1861.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1848.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1853.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1845.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1832.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1859.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1867.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1872.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds just above 1.21 on dovish ECB comments and ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has been extending its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, missing expectations and further fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
Bitcoin sifts grain from chaff ahead of trailblazing takeoff to $40,000
Cryptoassets across the board are stuck in red, unable to shake off the selling pressure. Moreover, some like Bitcoin have not recovered from last week's dips. Meanwhile, the week's pacemakers such as Ethereum and Uniswap seem to have slowed down their uptrends.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.