Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds

- XAU bears look to extend the break below 1730 threshold.
- USD recovers post-Fed losses as risk-aversion refuels haven demand.
- Eyes on global equities, USD dynamics ahead of US data.
Gold (XAU/USD) has breached the 1730 level ahead of the European session, as the bears fight back control amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board.
The yellow metal pauses its three-day relief rally and extends correction from weekly highs of 1739.96 reached in early Asia, as risk-off market mood intensifies and reinforces the haven demand for the US dollar across its main peers. Having said that, the US dollar index stages a solid comeback from post-Fed decision lows of 95.75 to now print daily tops near 96.30, up 0.36% on the day.
The souring sentiment on the global equities is mainly due to the grim US economic outlook predicted by the US Fed Chair J. Powell after the central bank pledged to continue bond-buying to support the economy.
Despite the downtick in the spot, the looming US-China and Australia-China concerns could continue to offer some support to the buyers at lower levels. However, the precious metal is likely to remain at the mercy of the dollar price action and could risk further correction, should the risk tone worsen further heading into the US macro releases, including the key US Continuing Jobless Claims data.
Gold: Technical levels to watch
With the renewed weakness, immediate support is seen at 1716.69 (Friday’s high). A break below which 1700 could be put at risk. Alternatively, the resistances are aligned at 1739.96 (weekly high) and 1745.12 (June 2 high).
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.58
|Today Daily Change
|-7.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1737.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.75
|Daily SMA50
|1703.96
|Daily SMA100
|1647.14
|Daily SMA200
|1572.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
