Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides to three-week lows, below $1700 mark

- Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
- A positive risk-tone, sustained USD buying, rising US bond yields all contributed to the decline.
- The next target for bearish traders is pegged near the $1677-76 region, or multi-month lows.
Gold added to its intraday losses and slipped below the $1700 mark, or three-week lows during the early European session.
The precious metal continued losing ground for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. A generally positive risk tone, sustained US dollar buying and a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields all contributed to the ongoing decline to the lowest level since March 9.
The USD shot to four-month tops and remained well supported by the upbeat outlook for the US economy. Investors remain optimistic about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic amid the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back closer to the 1.75% threshold, or over one-year tops touched earlier this month. This was seen as another factor that benefitted the USD and further contributed to driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
From a technical perspective, Tuesday's follow-through selling reaffirmed the overnight bearish breakthrough a two-week-old trading range and supports prospects for additional losses. Hence, a subsequent slide towards retesting multi-month lows, around the $1677-76 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1699.25
|Today Daily Change
|-13.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1712.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.84
|Daily SMA50
|1780.25
|Daily SMA100
|1820.45
|Daily SMA200
|1860.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1733.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1700.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1673.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1728.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1744.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.