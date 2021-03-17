Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields

- A sudden pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold in the last hour.
- The prevalent cautious mood could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity.
- Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
Gold witnessed some selling during the mid-European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1728 region in the last hour, with bears now challenging 100-hour SMA support.
The precious metal has been struggling to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and once again faced rejection near the $1740-42 supply zone. The prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic continued underpinning the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor capping gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sharp fall could be attributed to a sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to over one-year highs, beyond 1.65% amid doubts that the Fed would retail ultra-low interest rates for a longer period.
The selloff in the US fixed income market might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, some repositioning trade ahead of Wednesday's key event risk – the FOMC policy decision – could help limit deeper losses. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support around the $1720-19 region, marking a short-term ascending trend-line extending from monthly lows. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide back towards the $1700 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.08
|Today Daily Change
|-3.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1731.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1742.18
|Daily SMA50
|1803.04
|Daily SMA100
|1835.42
|Daily SMA200
|1860.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1741.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1726.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1747.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone. Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.
Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off
Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.