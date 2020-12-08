Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sits near two-week tops, around $1870 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold built on the overnight positive move and gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday.
  • A softer risk tone was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the safe-haven commodity.
  • A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD and might cap gains.

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near two-week tops, around the $1870 region.

The precious metal built on the previous day's goodish intraday positive move from the $1822 region and gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday. The uptick marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and assisted the commodity to prolong its recent strong rebound from four-month lows touched on November 30.

The optimism over the rollout of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and prospects for additional US fiscal stimulus was overshadowed by worries about the continuous surge in new cases. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and was evident from a modest pullback in the equity markets. The anti-risk flow turned out to be a key factor that provided a modest lift to traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

Meanwhile, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US dollar, which, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a move towards the $1889-90 horizontal resistance. The positive momentum could eventually assist the XAU/USD to reclaim the $1900 mark.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in influencing the commodity. This, along with the USD price dynamics and the US fiscal stimulus headlines, might further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1870.16
Today Daily Change 6.24
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1863.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1844.46
Daily SMA50 1879.04
Daily SMA100 1911.45
Daily SMA200 1805.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1868.64
Previous Daily Low 1822.22
Previous Weekly High 1848.3
Previous Weekly Low 1764.6
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1850.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1839.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1834.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 1805.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 1788.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 1880.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 1898.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1927.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

