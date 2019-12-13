Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sidelined into Friday, trades near $1475/oz

Gold is ending the week with gains while remaining confined to familiar ranges.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1480/85 resistance zone.

Gold daily chart

The theme of December has been a sideways consolidation so far. The metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while below the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs).

Gold four-hour chart

If the buyers want to resume the longer-term bull trend, it will be interesting to see next week if the market can have a successful breakout above the 1480/85 resistance zone. On the way up, the main target is likely the 1515 resistance level. Support is seen at 1465 and the 1455/50 support zone.

