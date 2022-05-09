Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sharply lower amid ongoing US yield rally, but supported above $1850s for now

- Gold is sharply lower on Monday and trading near $1860, as US yields rally on further hawkish Fed pricing.
- XAU/USD is for now holding above last week’s $1850 lows amid safe-haven demand as global equities crater.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices were last trading lower by about $25 or around 1.3% near the $1860 per troy ounce mark on Monday, as a continued push higher in US bond yields weighed heavily on precious metals. The US 10-year yield hit 3.20% for the first time since December 2018 earlier on Monday, taking its gains since last week’s Fed meeting to over 25 bps at the time. At current levels around 3.17%, the 10-year yield is up a staggering 1.3% since the end of February.
For now, XAU/USD is holding up above last week’s lows just above $1850. The steep recent sell-off in global equities on central bank tightening, inflation and global growth fears, that has extended on Monday, seems to be offering safe-haven gold a modicum of support. The buck has been struggling to break higher at the start of the week, despite higher yields and weakness in risk assets.
Should the DXY break convincingly to the north of the 104.00 level and yields retain their current bid, it seems very likely XAU/USD would break lower. The first area of support to the downside beyond $1850 mark to note is the 200-Day Moving Average in the mid-$1830s. A break below here could open the door to a run lower to the 2022 lows around $1780.
Gold traders will need to keep an eye on a barrage of commentary from Fed policymakers this week that could help further shape expectations for US monetary policy. But the main event of the week will be the release of US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data on Wednesday. Sky-high inflation has been the key motivator of the Fed’s recent hawkish shift. If the recent rally in US yields and the US dollar is to ease, traders will want to see evidence of an easing of inflationary pressures.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1859.39
|Today Daily Change
|-24.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.31
|Today daily open
|1883.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1922.15
|Daily SMA50
|1935.38
|Daily SMA100
|1881.69
|Daily SMA200
|1835.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1892.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1866.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1909.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.44
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1882.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1876.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1869.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1854.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1842.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1895.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1907.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1922.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0550 amid global bond selloff
EUR/USD has extended its recovery and turned positive on the day above 1.0550. Despite the risk-averse market environment, the more-than-3% increase witnessed in the German 10-year government bond yield seems to be helping the shared currency find demand at the start of the week.
GBP/USD gains traction, rebounds toward 1.2400
GBP/USD has regained its traction and advanced toward 1.2400 during the European session after having dropped below 1.2300 earlier in the day. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is down nearly 2% on the day but rising UK bond yields fuel the pair's recovery.
Gold extends losses towards $1,850 amid rising US yields
Gold stayed under bearish pressure during the European trading hours and touched its lowest level in nearly a week at $1,856 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Crypto markets bleed as bears take control
Bitcoin price is in a fragile state after a breakdown of a critical support barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and many altcoins have already crashed a lot and could continue doing so if BTC does not recover quickly.
The Week Ahead: US CPI and PPI set to soften
The Fed's 50 bp rate hike is behind us. Another 50 bp hike is expected next month. The April employment report will do little to calm the anxiety about the "too tight" labor market. The decline in the participation rate was disappointing.