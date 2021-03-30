Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers roll-up sleeves to revisit $1,700

  • Gold fades bounce off 12-day low, eases from intraday high off-late.
  • Receding bullish signals from MACD, downside break of 21-day SMA direct sellers toward March 12 low.
  • 10-day SMA, two-month-old falling trend line add to the upside filters.

Following its failures to rise past-$1,714.46, gold prices drop to $1,710, down 0.11% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the yellow metal justifies the previous day’s daily closing below 21-day amid weakening bullish MACD signals.

Also favoring the gold sellers could be the commodity’s sustained trading below 10-day SMA and a descending resistance line from January 29.

As a result, the bears are all set to challenge March 12 lows near the $1,700 threshold before attacking the monthly bottom surrounding $1,675.

It should, however, be noted that a downward sloping trend line from August 2020, near $1,656, could restrict the quote’s further south-run.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA level of $1,723 isn’t a call to the gold buyers as 10-day SMA and aforementioned resistance line, respectively near $1,731 and $1,735, keep traders worried.

Even if the precious metal crosses $1,735 on a daily closing basis, November 2020 lows near $1,765 become the key resistance to watch for the gold buyers.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1710.43
Today Daily Change -1.83
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 1712.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1723.84
Daily SMA50 1780.25
Daily SMA100 1820.45
Daily SMA200 1860.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1733.24
Previous Daily Low 1705.82
Previous Weekly High 1747.12
Previous Weekly Low 1721.69
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1716.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1700.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1689.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 1673.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1728.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 1744.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 1755.81

 

 

GBP/USD: Eyes to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead

GBP/USD: Eyes to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead

GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.

GBP/USD News

