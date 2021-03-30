Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers roll-up sleeves to revisit $1,700

- Gold fades bounce off 12-day low, eases from intraday high off-late.
- Receding bullish signals from MACD, downside break of 21-day SMA direct sellers toward March 12 low.
- 10-day SMA, two-month-old falling trend line add to the upside filters.
Following its failures to rise past-$1,714.46, gold prices drop to $1,710, down 0.11% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the yellow metal justifies the previous day’s daily closing below 21-day amid weakening bullish MACD signals.
Also favoring the gold sellers could be the commodity’s sustained trading below 10-day SMA and a descending resistance line from January 29.
As a result, the bears are all set to challenge March 12 lows near the $1,700 threshold before attacking the monthly bottom surrounding $1,675.
It should, however, be noted that a downward sloping trend line from August 2020, near $1,656, could restrict the quote’s further south-run.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA level of $1,723 isn’t a call to the gold buyers as 10-day SMA and aforementioned resistance line, respectively near $1,731 and $1,735, keep traders worried.
Even if the precious metal crosses $1,735 on a daily closing basis, November 2020 lows near $1,765 become the key resistance to watch for the gold buyers.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1710.43
|Today Daily Change
|-1.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1712.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.84
|Daily SMA50
|1780.25
|Daily SMA100
|1820.45
|Daily SMA200
|1860.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1733.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1700.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1673.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1728.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1744.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
