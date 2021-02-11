Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers flirt with 200-HMA amid downbeat Sino-American headlines

- Gold prices hold lower ground following fresh challenges to risks.
- Biden-Xi keep old terms during their first-ever telephonic talks.
- Break of weekly support line, failures to stay above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor sellers.
Gold remains depressed around $1,837, down 0.30% intraday, during the early Thursday. The yellow metal recently refreshed the day’s low to $1,834.10 following the news concerning talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
While US President Biden kept American dislike for Chinese policies, Beijing warned over Washington’s meddling in the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues. Also challenging the risks could be Reuters’ report quoting a senior US official who hints at changes in policies relating to China.
Technically, the bullion’s failures to stay beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 29 to February 04 downside, coupled with a break of a one-week-old support line, suggest the likely entry of bears.
However, a clear downside break of 200-HMA level around $1,833 becomes necessary for the gold sellers to target $1,818 and the $1,800 supports.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the latest top near $1,855 will eye for the late January high near $1,875 before directing gold buyers toward the $1,900 round-figure.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1836.92
|Today Daily Change
|-5.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|1842.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1840.87
|Daily SMA50
|1859.87
|Daily SMA100
|1870.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1834.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1847.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1832.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1822.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
