Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD risk reversal turns most bullish in two weeks

Gold's one-month risk reversal, which measures the spread between call and put prices, rose to 0.050 on Monday – the highest level since March 15, 2020, also reversing the previous day’s declines of 0.075, indicating increased demand for call options.
A call option gives the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date.
Therefore, a rise in the one-month risk reversal suggests investors are adding bets to position for strength in the yellow metal.
This came at a time when the yellow metal posted the heaviest losses in a month.
That said, the bullion extends the previous day’s downside momentum while flashing 0.30% intraday losses to $1,707.21 by the press time.
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD reverses gains, heading towards 1.1750. Rising inflation expectations continue to drive the US Treasury yields higher, which in turn boosts the greenback at the euro’s expense. Meanwhile, the US-EU macro-divergence continues to remain a drag on the major. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.