Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses from above $1850 toward daily lows

- Gold reverses sharply and tumbles as stocks turn negative in Wall Street.
- The downside in metals limited by falling US yields.
Gold prices declined $20 from the weekly high it reached after US economic data. XAU/USD bottomed at $1835/oz while at the same time Wall Street tumbled and the VIX index soared.
Gold loses its shine
Metals peaked on Wednesday after a lower-than-expected reading of US inflation for January and on the back of risk appetite. It climbed to $1855, the highest level since February 2 and then bounced then lost momentum.
A sharp and quick decline in stock indices in Wall Street sent XAU/USD to $1835, the lowest level since Asian hours. Over the last minutes, shares erased most of its losses favoring a rebound in gold back to the $1840 area.
The yellow metal looks vulnerable despite holding above daily lows and the recent rebound. The key short-term support is seen at $1830/35 and below at $1820.
The decline in US yields limited the decline in gold and silver. The 10-year yield dropped to 1.13%, a five-day low. As of writing, the Dow Jones is flat after recovering almost two hundred points over the last minutes. The S&P 500 drops 0.13%.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.14
|Today Daily Change
|5.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1836.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1841.18
|Daily SMA50
|1859.59
|Daily SMA100
|1870.35
|Daily SMA200
|1855.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1848.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1836.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1827.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1818.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1807.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1857.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1866.5
